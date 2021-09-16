Advertisement

VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin

By Megan Kernan, WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Someone had an interesting day at the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday!

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that officers encountered zebras in the Seymour area, WBAY reported.

Pictures posted on the account show at least two zebras running in fields and near a home in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two zebras were reported to be on the loose east of Seymour around 12:30 p.m.

David Haupt was driving when he spotted the zebras.

“I’m right outside of Seymour. There’s a couple of zebras walking down the middle of the road, and if you think I’m kidding, I’m not,” said Haupt.

They add the striped duo was rounded up by the owners about 40 minutes later. The zebras belonged to neighbors nearby who were very quick to respond and got them home safely.

Haupt said the zebras were friendly when he chased them off into a hay field so they would be off the busy road.

“They were off in the distance. As I got closer, they looked like horses, and I got closer and I happened to be talking to somebody on my headset, and I’m like ‘I think I see zebras.’ And they were like, ‘No way.’ I’m like, ‘Nope, those are zebras,’” Haupt said.

He contacted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office to let them know right away. Outagamie County officials released the audio of the call.

“Well, it’s not the first exotic animal call we’ve gotten. Every once in a while you get something different, but yeah having a garbage truck driver call you and say, ‘Well, there are two zebras in the road,’ is a bit unusual,” said Sgt. Nathan Borman, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

The names of the owners were not immediately available.

Officials said they have reached out to the Department of Natural Resources to see if any violations were broken, but have no further concerns about the situation.

Haupt, who reported the zebras running around, also took video of the incident, which has since gone viral after he posted the video to Facebook.

“I’m on an African safari in a garbage truck,” he said. “I mean only in Wisconsin, you’re going to find all that.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
One dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Widely scattered showers possible through Friday.
Clouds, rain chances return Thursday
Martinsville hospital at “disaster” levels, leading to emergency room limitations
Crash on Williamson Road
One injured in crash on Williamson Road
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans...
Americans have little trust in online security: AP-NORC poll
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
Former Roanoke Co. EMS sentenced to 3 years in prison for fentanyl tampering
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud