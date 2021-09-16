Advertisement

Caesars shows renderings of Danville casino

Caesars Entertainment logo above Caesars Palace hotel-casino, Las Vegas.(AP GraphicsBank)
Caesars Entertainment logo above Caesars Palace hotel-casino, Las Vegas.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars unveiled new renderings of the upcoming Danville casino resort Thursday.

The casino will feature more rooms than initially planned and an outdoor amphitheater.

Residents can expect to see demolition of the Old Mill site this fall, and a groundbreaking this winter.

Officials say the casino is on track to open in late 2023.

