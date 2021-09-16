Watch out for a few showers and storms

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Models are showing a cold front moving through the area and shifting high pressure back off the coast. At the same time the potential tropical disturbance will swing to the north ahead of the front off-shore. We’ll also have the influence of the remnants of Nicholas bringing in some low level moisture as well. This will bring an increase in shower and storm chances today and tomorrow. At this point, most of the steadier rain will remain across the deep south with only scattered showers locally. Some rain may fall heavily at times for some, but it will remain scattered. Highs will also return to more seasonable levels for mid-September thanks to additional clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A front heads our way trigger a few more showers and storms. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

The tropics are still very busy. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring multiple moderate to high risk areas of interest including Nicholas. Nicholas made landfall over Texas early Tuesday morning bringing flooding rain to the area. It’s now inland and will continue to drop heavy rain around Louisiana. There’s also an area being investigated by the National Hurricane Center near the Bahamas. This may end up grazing the eastern seaboard with increased rip current risk along with tropical showers. Odette and Peter would be the next named storms on the list.

THE WEEKEND

Regardless of any tropical showers late this week, cooler and drier weather is expected to return into the weekend. For the third week in a row, a cold front brings in cooler, drier air with highs in the low/mid 80s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.