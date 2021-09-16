Youngkin outraises McAuliffe in July, August; overall McAuliffe has more cash on hand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest campaign finance report, out Wednesday, shows Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) has nearly twice as much cash on hand as his competitor, Republican Glenn Youngkin.

In July and August, Youngkin outraised McAuliffe $15.7 million to $11.5 million, but McAuliffe started the period with more cash.

The report shows Youngkin personally loaned $4.5 million to his campaign.

Youngkin spent just over $12 million in the last two months, while McAuliffe spent just shy of eight million.

McAuliffe currently has $12.6 million on hand, while Youngkin has six million.

