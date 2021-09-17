Appalachian Power to make transmission upgrades in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced its plan to to make transmission improvements in Pittsylvania County.

The company plans upgrades to the electric transmission system serving customers in the county. The Danville Area Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves around three miles of transmission line. The upgrades will replace aging equipment to ensure the grid can support the area’s growing electrical needs.

Appalachian Power said upgrading the equipment along the power line route also helps reduce the likelihood of larger, community-sustained outages and reduces maintenance frequency.

The company plans to rebuild the power line in or near the existing right-of-way, beginning at the Danville Substation located off Arnett Boulevard. The upgrades will travel east, cross the Danville Express Way and end at the East Danville Substation off of Eagle Springs Road.

Representatives with Appalachian Power are inviting landowners to a virtual open house to learn more about the project and provide feedback. You can access that open house here.

Landowners in the project area should also receive a packet in the mail that includes more project details and a comment card that can be returned with feedback.

“Receiving feedback from the community is an essential part of the rebuild process,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Project construction will begin in the fall of 2022 and it set to be complete by the summer of 2023.

