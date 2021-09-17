Cats Unlimited Yard Sale is underway

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A special yard sale is back in Rockbridge County.

Friday was the first day of the Cats Unlimited Yard Sale, one of the primary fundraisers for the group that pays for the spaying and neutering of cats to help control the population.

In the sixteen years they have had the sale, the group has been able to pay for the treatment of thousands of cats.

”We’ve had lots of people come in today,” said Cathy Demay of Cats Unlimited. “We’re very happy with that. We didn’t have it last year because of COVID, and so we’ve doubled up on our donations this year. We’ve got a lot, a lot here.”

The sale continues Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at the Sam Houston Rotary Auction Barn.

