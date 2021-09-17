Advertisement

Early voting kicks off; election officials see a steady turnout

The last day for early voting is October 30.
The last day for early voting is October 30.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The campaign signs are out, ballots are rolling in and ‘I voted’ stickers are popping as early voting kicks off.

Registered voters across the commonwealth can cast their ballots for a number of candidates including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and many local offices.

“So far it’s been really busy. It’s not been as busy as a presidential by any means, but it has been busier than the last governor’s election, especially with the paperwork coming in the absentees people registering to vote,” said Connie Viar the Director of Elections for Montgomery County.

Hometowns are seeing a lot of local races this year, including parts of Montgomery County—where the 12th and 7th district seats are up ---as well as many others.

“For a Christiansburg town mayor, we have three candidates on the ballot for Blacksburg, there are two candidates on the ballot for the mayor Christiansburg town council we have six candidates-- on that ballot where you select three of those if you choose. Blacksburg Town Council, it’s just the current town council members that are running,” said Viar.

The director of elections in Montgomery County says they anticipate the last two weeks of early voting to get busier.

“Every person’s vote matters. We want to make sure that everybody that’s able to, that would like to vote is allowed to vote so anyone that’s entitled to vote should get out to vote,” said Viar.

The first morning of early voting Viar reports more than 800 absentee ballots have been mailed so far.

On October 18, a new Blacksburg satellite voting location will open two weeks before early voting ends.

The last day for early voting is October 30.

Election Day is November 2.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting
A picture of Lindsey Shook with a friend. Lindsey was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
Roanoke community mourns 12th homicide victim of 2021
Crash on Williamson Road
One injured in crash on Williamson Road
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has provided updated information about the capture of...
Man accused of killing mother’s boyfriend plans to prove insanity

Latest News

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
UPDATED: Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking this morning, most likely a fireball
A wreath laying is done at the National D-Day Memorial Friday.
National D-Day Memorial hosts POW/MIA Day ceremony
Bobbie Ray Daniels' resting place in Bedford.
Bedford memorial service gives full honors to man found decades after Korean War
Fire at Lynchburg elementary school leaves roof damage
City leaders say over 200 people were disconnected.
Radford City treasurer discusses recent power shut-offs