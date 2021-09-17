Early voting kicks off; election officials see a steady turnout

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The campaign signs are out, ballots are rolling in and ‘I voted’ stickers are popping as early voting kicks off.

Registered voters across the commonwealth can cast their ballots for a number of candidates including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and many local offices.

“So far it’s been really busy. It’s not been as busy as a presidential by any means, but it has been busier than the last governor’s election, especially with the paperwork coming in the absentees people registering to vote,” said Connie Viar the Director of Elections for Montgomery County.

Hometowns are seeing a lot of local races this year, including parts of Montgomery County—where the 12th and 7th district seats are up ---as well as many others.

“For a Christiansburg town mayor, we have three candidates on the ballot for Blacksburg, there are two candidates on the ballot for the mayor Christiansburg town council we have six candidates-- on that ballot where you select three of those if you choose. Blacksburg Town Council, it’s just the current town council members that are running,” said Viar.

The director of elections in Montgomery County says they anticipate the last two weeks of early voting to get busier.

“Every person’s vote matters. We want to make sure that everybody that’s able to, that would like to vote is allowed to vote so anyone that’s entitled to vote should get out to vote,” said Viar.

The first morning of early voting Viar reports more than 800 absentee ballots have been mailed so far.

On October 18, a new Blacksburg satellite voting location will open two weeks before early voting ends.

The last day for early voting is October 30.

Election Day is November 2.

