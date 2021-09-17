Fire at Lynchburg elementary school leaves roof damage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The roof at Paul Munro Elementary School received minor damage Friday after contractors working on repairs were using a heat gun that overheated.

Being a teacher work day, no students were present. All employees were able to leave safely with no injuries, according to Lynchburg City Schools.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, school officials and the Lynchburg Fire Department were still assessing the situation but school is anticipated to resume Monday.

Check back for updates.

