“Gearheads For A Cause” prepares to host event for the Humane Society of the NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Gearheads For A Cause” is hosting a car, truck and bike event this Sunday in Christiansburg to benefit the Humane Society of the New River Valley.

Formerly known as the Humane Society of Pulaski County, the nonprofit changed its name to the Humane Society of the New River Valley. It also purchased its own building in Dublin, in the fall of 2020. The nonprofit is not quite operating out of the building, but is working towards it. As it continues to become established in the area, “Gearheads For A Cause” wanted to help out.

Laken Smith is the Co-Founder of the group, she said a gearhead is someone who just appreciates automotive art. She founded the group with her husband in April 2020, just as the pandemic began to surge around the country. They have been working to help organizations all across southwest Virginia since then.

“It has been working at this dream for so long and there is so much potential to be able to help the community and we would like to help that and further that as much as we can,” said Smith.

The Humane Society of the NRV’s Board President, Elizabeth Wray, said they appreciate all the “gearheads” for putting this event together, and can’t thank the community enough for their continued support.

The event will go from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Blue Ridge Church (1655 Roanoke Street) in Christiansburg. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Humane Society of the NRV.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.