Gov. Northam surveys flood damage in Buchanan Co.

HURLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Late last month, the remnants of Hurricane Ida produced flash flooding in Buchanan County, killing one person and destroying many homes.

On Friday morning, Governor Ralph Northam surveyed the damage, and thanked those who are helping with the recovery.

The floodwaters tore some houses from their foundations. Others require major repairs. And piles of debris along Guesses Fork Road provide evidence of the water’s devastating power.

“You know right across the stream from us a lady lost her life,” Northam said as he viewed the damage. “She was found in her basement. The house to the left was picked up and shifted.”

Northam toured an area where more than 60 homes were severely damaged or destroyed.

He also came to shake the hands of community leaders, public employees and volunteers who are pitching in.

“And so we’re here today just to, one, thank everybody that’s been involved, but also to ask what we can do at the state level to help these people get back on their feet, get back in their homes,” Northam said.

A basketball gym is serving as the command center. Filled with supplies for the families who need them, it has been emptied out and restocked 18 to 20 times.

And Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins said what sticks with him is the overwhelming support from near and far.

“It’s just amazed me how many good people’s out there in this country that came into this town that nobody’s ever heard of and were willing to help.”

