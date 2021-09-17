Greenbrier County issues immediate indoor mask mandate

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WDBJ) - An immediate mask mandate has been issued in Greenbrier County, in West Virginia.

The mandate addresses indoor facilities only, saying, “Any individual, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose while inside any building open to the public.”

Exceptions include:

- Children under the age of 2

- Anyone who has trouble breathing of a valid medical reason

- Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

“Greenbrier County health workers and facilities have become overwhelmed with the rise in COVID cases in recent weeks and we feel it is our duty to respond,” said Dr. Drema Hill, Vice Chairman of the Greenbrier County Board of Health.

All businesses and organizations that invite the public onto their property are included in the mandate, and must post adequate signage.

The mandate does not apply to:

- Outdoor spaces

- Personal homes

- Any place people can physically isolate in a physically separate office or other space when no one else is present

- Instances of active eating or drinking

