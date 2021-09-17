Advertisement

National D-Day Memorial hosts POW/MIA Day ceremony

A wreath laying is done at the National D-Day Memorial Friday.
A wreath laying is done at the National D-Day Memorial Friday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Day was honored Friday afternoon.

The National D-Day Memorial held a ceremony to commemorate the day.

A number of people listened to the stories of five Virginia men recently brought home.

The event organizers say Friday offers us an opportunity to think about those still not found.

“As we join a grateful nation in welcoming home these five heroes, we also lift up humble prayers that many others will be named and will come home in the days to come,” said April Cheek-Messier, president.

Of the five men honored, three were from our area: Ralph Cale, Henry Ellis, and Bobbie Ray Daniels.

