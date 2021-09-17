Patrick Co. man arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault against minor

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 31-year-old Ararat man for multiple acts of sexual assault against a minor.

Justin Sinclair Hawks was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor, object sexual penetration of a minor and production of child pornography.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Steve Austin said an investigation revealed alleged disturbing evidence that led to Hawks’ arrest. He added there was much more work to be done as the investigation continues.

“We knew that we had to act swiftly to get this predator behind bars, and we did,” Austin stated.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation progresses. Sheriff Dan Smith said the evidence against Hawks was strong and compelling, and that he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information related to the case, or any case involving child sexual assault, is asked to contact Investigator Tennille Jessup at 276-692-5885.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.