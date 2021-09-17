Advertisement

Police ask for support in favor of 9-1-1 dispatchers

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is joining with Representative Norma Torres (D-CA) and departments around the country to support the role of 9-1-1 dispatchers and their help in keeping things safe.

Under the Bureau’s Standard Occupation Classification System (SOCS), telecommunicators are classified as “Office and Administrative Support Occupations.”

The Supporting Accurate Views of Emergency Services Ace (911 Saves) was introduced by Representative Torres, a former 9-1-1 dispatcher, and would order the government to categorize “TCs” as a “protective service occupation” with others in public safety roles.

Read further about contributing and the 911 Saves Act by visiting the House and Senate bills on the United States Congress website.

