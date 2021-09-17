Advertisement

Radford City treasurer discusses recent power shut-offs

City leaders say over 200 people were disconnected.
City leaders say over 200 people were disconnected.
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In Radford, we’re learning from city leaders many of the recent power shut offs are due to multiple accounts over 6 months past due.

Radford City Treasurer Janet Jones says they have about $400,000 in payments to collect from during the pandemic.

Jones says there are other localities facing similar collection costs since moratorium’s were lifted.

“The moratorium was lifted as of August 29 so right now is when we are seeing it. I don’t know if these people that are one the list were affected or not. I haven’t had many people tell me that the pandemic was the reason for the non-payment,” said Janet Jones Radford City’s treasurer.

Leaders say payment arrangements can be made before disconnection, but once the power is cut off payments must be made in full according to city ordinance.

The treasurer says they do want to help those struggling to pay, they have a list of agencies ready to help.

