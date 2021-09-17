Advertisement

Roanoke community mourns 12th homicide victim of 2021

A picture of Lindsey Shook with a friend. Lindsey was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
A picture of Lindsey Shook with a friend. Lindsey was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.(Sarah Leigh)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday, the Roanoke Police Department announced the identity of the victim in the Star City’s most recent homicide. A shooting at a gas station killed a woman and injured a man on Wednesday morning.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Lindsey Shook. Making her the 12th homicide Roanoke has seen, two less than all of last year.

On Wednesday afternoon, there was an outpouring of support amid the tragic news. Many who were a part of Shook’s life shared their disbelief in finding out she had died.

Her employer put out a long message of what an amazing person she was. One friend, who declined an on-camera interview, said she was a beautiful person inside and out, and she’ll never forget her laugh and sweet hugs. All across the community and social media posts, it was easy to see how beloved Lindsey was.

RPD does not have an update to the ongoing investigation at this time. It is asking anyone with information on what happened to call (540)-344-8500 or text 274637. RPD said both options can be anonymous.

The city continues to address gun violence in the community, earlier Thursday saying that law enforcement officials are focusing on partnering with the community to prevent crime. City council member Joe Cobb said that everyone needs to work together to make Roanoke safer for all.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Crash on Williamson Road
One injured in crash on Williamson Road
Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
One dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has provided updated information about the capture of...
Man accused of killing mother’s boyfriend plans to prove insanity

Latest News

Scattered showers are possible, but nothing widespread for the weekend.
Thursday, September 16 - Evening Outlook
Campbell County/Waterlick Break-ins
Photos released in search for Campbell County thief
You may see people hanging off the side of a building but don’t worry they’re supposed to be...
Bandaloop transforms side of Moss Arts Center into dance floor
Race for Commonwealth's Attorney
Candidates for Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney share approach to gun violence