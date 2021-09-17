Roanoke community mourns 12th homicide victim of 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday, the Roanoke Police Department announced the identity of the victim in the Star City’s most recent homicide. A shooting at a gas station killed a woman and injured a man on Wednesday morning.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Lindsey Shook. Making her the 12th homicide Roanoke has seen, two less than all of last year.

On Wednesday afternoon, there was an outpouring of support amid the tragic news. Many who were a part of Shook’s life shared their disbelief in finding out she had died.

Her employer put out a long message of what an amazing person she was. One friend, who declined an on-camera interview, said she was a beautiful person inside and out, and she’ll never forget her laugh and sweet hugs. All across the community and social media posts, it was easy to see how beloved Lindsey was.

RPD does not have an update to the ongoing investigation at this time. It is asking anyone with information on what happened to call (540)-344-8500 or text 274637. RPD said both options can be anonymous.

The city continues to address gun violence in the community, earlier Thursday saying that law enforcement officials are focusing on partnering with the community to prevent crime. City council member Joe Cobb said that everyone needs to work together to make Roanoke safer for all.

