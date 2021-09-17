Tropical air keeps storm chances into the weekend

FRIDAY

We keep more clouds than sunshine around during the morning with areas of fog possible west of the Blue Ridge (NRV & Highlands). Breaks in the clouds are expected by the afternoon with limited sunshine. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. The deep tropical air that was around Thursday will slowly move away from the coast. While it will remain muggy, shower/storm chances should be slightly lower than Thursday. with only an isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. While we don’t expect anything widespread, those areas that DO see showers can expect downpours.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

There may be a few spotty showers and storms around as we begin high school games Friday night. However, these will quickly end during the evening. It will be much more humid than previous weeks. Kick-off temperatures will be in the upper 70s in most areas.

We'll see partly cloudy conditions with an isolated thunderstorm. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

A cold front will slowly approach the Mid-Atlantic Saturday before stalling late in the weekend. Scattered showers and storms may develop along the front, mainly during the afternoon. Slow-moving downpours are possible but coverage should be isolated.

A weekend front stalls nearby with isolated showers and storms. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

The first part of the week will be very similar to the weekend with spotty showers and lingering clouds along with the sun. By the middle of the week, a powerful cold front will drop south into the region bringing a better chance of showers followed by much cooler, Canadian air. Temperatures at night will once again slip to the upper 40s in the mountain valleys and 50s elsewhere. Afternoon highs will likely never make it out of the mid 70s.

We're watching cool, Canadian air that may end up dropping south into the area around September 22nd and lasting into the weekend. (WDBJ)

All that as we continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below. The red areas are where development is likely in the next 2-5 days. The next names on the list could be Odette followed by Peter.