Advertisement

Young boy asks mother cat permission to adopt her baby

By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A kitten adopted from an animal shelter in southeastern North Carolina may have hit the jackpot with his new family.

Before finalizing the decision to bring this runt home, the little boy made sure to ask the kitten’s mom for permission. He wanted to make sure she would be okay with his family adopting her baby.

Jewell Horton with the Pender County Animal Shelter said the little boy named off all the things they had for the kitten and promised to love him.

“It was the most precious thing I have ever seen,” Horton said.

The kitten was a runt and barely survived several battles with upper respiratory infections due to his small size, WECT-TV reported.

But with the help of some fighting spirit, the kitten is now in good health.

The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.
The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.(Pender County Animal Shelter)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Crash on Williamson Road
One injured in crash on Williamson Road
A picture of Lindsey Shook with a friend. Lindsey was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
Roanoke community mourns 12th homicide victim of 2021
Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
One dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has provided updated information about the capture of...
Man accused of killing mother’s boyfriend plans to prove insanity

Latest News

September 2021 skywatching tips from NASA
The 31-year-old Ararat man was taken into custody September 16.
Patrick Co. man arrested on multiple accounts of sexual assault against a minor
Police say a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas...
NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16,...
Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time
Police say a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas...
VIDEO: NY restaurant host attacked over vaccine proof request