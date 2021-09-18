FFE Player of the Week: Sam Dragovich, Hidden Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through four games this season, it’s been as good a start for Hidden Valley as the 4-0 Titans could have asked for, and a big reason for that has been the play of quarterback Sam Dragovich.

”Obviously, he’s got the physical talent. We’ve had some really good quarterbacks here, but I don’t know if any of them have quite pushed the ball downfield like he has,” said Hidden Valley Head Coach, Scott Weaver.

Hidden Valley quarterback Sam Dragovich continued to light up the stat sheet in Hidden Valley’s 42-7 Week 3 win over Northside, accounting for two scores through the air and two more on the ground.

It was clear from the get-go the senior was locked in, after going five-for-five on the Titans’ game-opening touchdown drive.

“I think for a young team like us to get a fast start, it really just keeps momentum moving throughout the game,” Dragovich said.

That first score against the Vikings was a 35-yard toss to Braxton Dunnings, who hasn’t always been Sam’s top target.

The two competed for the quarterback job until Dragovich beat him out - and now, they’re a lethal tandem in the Titans’ high-powered offense.

“Braxton was going to be the quarterback and I guess I took his spot and then he just transitioned to receiver. We work together really well, so it’s been cool” said Dragovich.

Hidden Valley won just once in the abbreviated spring, but head coach Scott Weaver wasn’t surprised to see his star QB had matured in the short offseason.

“It’s not one particular game. His development and growth from whatever you want to call that happened in February, March and a little bit of April, just his ability to have 7-on-7s and have a camp and have scrimmages. He’s taken full advantage of that and just played outstanding,” said Weaver.

“I think last year my problem was not being able to get over situations and just staying in the moment, and this year, I’ve really evolved. Everyone makes bad plays, so the ability to get over bad plays and bad drives and move on,” said Dragovich.

Bad drives have been few and far between this fall, though, with Dragovich putting on another show Thursday night, in the Titans’ 55-51 shootout win over Glenvar.

Sam threw five more touchdowns to lead Hidden Valley to its first 4-0 start since 2006, tacking on to a senior season that’s starting to feel special.

