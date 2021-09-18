First-time, returning vendors celebrate 40 years of Bedford’s Centerfest

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The streets of Bedford were packed Saturday as music filled the air and vendors lined the downtown area.

The street festival known as Centerfest is celebrating 40 years of fun, shopping and crafts.

It continues to reach new faces this weekend.

“This is the first time I’ve done Centerfest and it’s wonderful,” said Ann Sutphin, first-time vendor.

Sutphin watches on as people explore her hand-made products.

This year’s event is a first for her and she says the buzz of the area is great to see.

“It’s so good to see everybody out and to see people smiling and hanging out together and you can watch people go up and down the road and they’re hugging people, so it’s great,” said Sutphin.

All that energy can be found in returning vendors too.

They had to miss last year due to a pandemic cancellation, but say the event is big for their business.

“This is a big boost, a big boost. It’s helping us a lot to get out and meet people,” said Carella Anderson, a returning vendor.

Meanwhile, it’s all smiles for Sutphin and others.

The opportunity to celebrate 40 years - or, a first year - is a win for her.

“Just having the people out here to look and be able to take my card and even if they think about something later on, they’ve met me and they know what I have, so it’s a great opportunity to meet people and get my items out there,” said Sutphin.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.