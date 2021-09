(WDBJ) - The No. 15 Hokies went on the road for the first time this season on Saturday and lost what became a close matchup late to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The 27-21 loss gives WVU the Black Diamond Trophy, a nod to the region’s rich history with coal.

The Hokies had won four straight in the series.

