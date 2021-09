ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Appalachian Power, 2,300 customers are without power Friday night in the Roanoke area.

Courtesy Appalachian Power (Appalachian Power)

The power went out at around 9 p.m. and is estimated to be restored by 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Check back or visit the AEP outage map website.

