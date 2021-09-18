Man shot overnight in lot of Lynchburg 7-11

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking into a malicious wounding after a man was found shot with a non-critical injury overnight in the parking lot of the 7-11 at 2337 Fort Avenue in Lynchburg.

Police responded for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding at around 2 a.m. and also found a home that was shot.

Those who may have security or doorbell footage are asked to contact Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal. The footage may be anonymously shared through Crime Stoppers, according to Lynchburg Police.

Contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-485-7267 with information.

