Candle use leads to early-morning house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Hughes St. just after 5:00 Saturday morning.

The fire took about two hours to get under control.

Investigators determined the cause to be “careless handling of candles,” according to Danville officials.

No injuries were reported and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.