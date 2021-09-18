Advertisement

USA Patriots return to Bedford County softball fields

The softball tournament began Saturday morning.
The softball tournament began Saturday morning.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An all-veterans softball team returned to our area Saturday.

The USA Patriots organization is holding a weekend tournament in Bedford.

Part of their mission is to rally the community around veterans and first responders.

“It’s really important for us all to unite as one and to remind each other we can still have fun, we can still take days off work and have a good time,” said Desiree Ellison, executive director.

The team is comprised of veterans who all have missing limbs.

