Virginia House candidate blasted for insulting tweet

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates has apologized after tweeting a derogatory comment about the appearance of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn that some Democrats said was an antisemitic attack.

Hahns Copeland is running to represent the Norfolk-based 89th District.

The Washington Post reports that he tweeted a response Friday to a tweet by House Democrats that featured a video of Filler-Corn talking about a child care subsidy program. “I was surprised to see a pair of eyes and a mouth with that NOSE,” Copeland tweeted about Filler-Corn, who is Jewish.

Copeland apologized in another tweet late Friday, calling the earlier tweet “immature and impulsive.” He said his tweet “was never intended to be anti-Semitic or reference her ethnicity or religion.”

