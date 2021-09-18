Advertisement

Virginia House candidate blasted for insulting tweet

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates has apologized after tweeting a derogatory comment about the appearance of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn that some Democrats said was an antisemitic attack.

Hahns Copeland is running to represent the Norfolk-based 89th District.

The Washington Post reports that he tweeted a response Friday to a tweet by House Democrats that featured a video of Filler-Corn talking about a child care subsidy program. “I was surprised to see a pair of eyes and a mouth with that NOSE,” Copeland tweeted about Filler-Corn, who is Jewish.

Copeland apologized in another tweet late Friday, calling the earlier tweet “immature and impulsive.” He said his tweet “was never intended to be anti-Semitic or reference her ethnicity or religion.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Lindsey Shook with a friend. Lindsey was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
Roanoke community mourns 12th homicide victim of 2021
WDBJ
Two people in hospital following NW Roanoke shooting
Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
WDBJ
Power restored to Roanoke after outage

Latest News

Overnight storms caused a tree branch to fall on a tent in Minnesota.
4-year-old killed by falling tree in Minnesota storms
VA Vaccine Coordinator releases statement regarding COVID-19 boosters
According to data from College Board, high school graduates in Virginia outperformed their...
Virginian students outperform global peers on SAT’s, College Board says
A front lingers nearby Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday, September 18 - Evening Outlook