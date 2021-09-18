Advertisement

Warm and muggy through the weekend

A strong cold front could bring fall air late next week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THE WEEKEND

Warm and muggy through the weekend.
Warm and muggy through the weekend.

High pressure off the coast will bring more humid conditions into the region for the weekend. A cold front will slowly approach the Mid-Atlantic Saturday and stall allowing for some isolated storm chance each afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 70s and mid 80s.

A weekend front stalls nearby with isolated showers and storms.
A weekend front stalls nearby with isolated showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK

The first part of the week will be very similar to the weekend with spotty showers and lingering clouds along with some clouds. By the middle of the week, a strong cold front will drop south into the region bringing a better chance of showers followed by much cooler, Canadian air. Temperatures at night will once again slip to the upper 40s in the mountain valleys and 50s elsewhere. Afternoon highs will likely never make it out of the mid 70s.

We're watching cool, Canadian air that may end up dropping south into the area around September...
We're watching cool, Canadian air that may end up dropping south into the area around September 22nd and lasting into the weekend.

THE TROPICS

“Odette” formed off the northeast coast Friday and is expected to remain out at sea, headed away from the U.S. over the weekend.

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below. The red areas are where development is likely in the next 2-5 days. The next name on the list would be Peter. There are only 6 names left on the regular list of 2021 names.

