4-year-old killed by falling tree in Minnesota storms

Overnight storms caused a tree branch to fall on a tent in Minnesota.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Mn. (KEYC) - A 4-year-old has died after a tree branch fell on her tent early Saturday morning at Land of Memories Park in Mankato, Minnesota.

Mankato public safety said it happened around 2:30 Saturday morning. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the girl but unsuccessful, she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Other family members inside the tent were unharmed.

The family was camping at the park ahead of this year’s powwow in Mankato.

