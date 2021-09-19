Advertisement

Darnold throws 2 TDs, Panthers D dominates Saints 26-7

The Carolina defense turned in another strong performance in a 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Steve Reed
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina defense turned in another strong performance in a 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Darnold improved to 2-0 as the starter, connecting on TDs to Brandon Zylstra and D.J. Moore as Carolina jumped to a 17-0 lead by outgaining the Saints 274-65 in the first half.

Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from scrimmage and scored his first touchdown of the season as the Panthers defeated the Saints for only the second time in the last 10 tries.

Jameis Winston, who threw five TD passes in a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, was held to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Two people in hospital following NW Roanoke shooting
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
WDBJ
Power restored to Roanoke after outage
VA Vaccine Coordinator releases statement regarding COVID-19 boosters

Latest News

Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is tackled by West Virginia safety Sean Mahone...
Late push not enough for No. 15 Hokies in 27-21 loss at WVU
Spotlight Player Of The Week 9 17 2021
Spotlight-Player Of The Week-9.17.2021
FFE Lord Botetourt At Appomattox Friday Night
Lord Botetourt at Appomattox
FFE Staunton At RC Friday Night
FFE-Staunton At RC Friday Night