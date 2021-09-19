Juvenile shot and killed overnight in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - ﻿The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight Saturday at the Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds in the Ringgold Community.

Investigators confirm the victim was under the age of 18. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

You can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 with information. You may also remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

