Security at Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds to increase after fatal shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds Sunday, the gates are open once again.

People are presenting their tickets to admission only hours after a deadly shooting.

A minor was killed in the incident, putting a damper on the fair’s 30-year milestone.

“We may have a little scuffle here and there but, like I said, for 30 years, we’ve never had an incident, never had a shooting,” said Larry Burnett, fair manager.

Burnett says he believes it was an isolated incident.

However, security at the fair will increase after the overnight shooting.

“We have added more personnel on the grounds and we also have implemented our personnel with two-way radios and we’re patrolling the grounds as well,” said Burnett.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

Right now, a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Although the rides are back in service here, the atmosphere has changed.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family, I mean we do feel bad,” said Burnett. “Something like this is tragic anywhere, but we hate that it happened here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.