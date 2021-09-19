Student found dead on Ferrum College campus Sunday morning

(WDBJ) - Officials are looking into the death of a student found on Ferrum College’s campus Sunday morning. The school says there are no further details at this time, but provided a letter sent to the campus community:

“Ferrum College family:

It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the death of one of our students who was found on campus this morning.

An investigation is currently underway, and there are many details we do not know. However, the student’s family and those close to them have been contacted, and we ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the following days.

Our Campus Minister and counselors are onsite and will continue to be available to our community as we grieve the tragic loss of young life. Find them in Franklin Hall’s Career and Leadership Center this evening. Here are some resources to help navigate this difficult time - please reach out to The Office of Student Life and Engagement if you need any help contacting them.

Jessica Stallard - Ferrum College Counselor 540-365-4219 or email therapist at jstallard@ferrum.edu

Laura Robinson - Ferrum College Campus Minister 317-670-9257 or email at lrobinson@ferrum.edu

David L. Johns, Ph.D.

President”

