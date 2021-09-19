Advertisement

VA Vaccine Coordinator releases statement regarding COVID-19 boosters

To find free vaccines nearby, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia’s State Vaccination Coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, shed some further light on Friday surrounding the FDA Advisory Committee’s vote to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster to those at high health risk or ages 65 years and older.

“Today, an advisory committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted in favor of recommending booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Virginians 65 years and up and those at high risk for severe COVID-19.  This is simply a recommendation at this point, and booster doses will not be available in Virginia until the FDA issues an updated authorization, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues new guidance. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice is scheduled to meet September 22-23, and we do not expect CDC to release recommendations before late next week at the earliest.

VDH will continue its planning efforts with pharmacies, providers, hospitals and other partners as well as efforts to establish other vaccination sites to ensure that once the CDC issues guidance, eligible Virginians will be able to access a booster dose.  VDH will provide information about accessing a booster dose on vaccinate.virginia.gov when more guidance is available.

Those who are unvaccinated remain at the highest risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. Everyone 12 or older who lives or works in Virginia is eligible to be vaccinated. To find free vaccines nearby, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Lindsey Shook with a friend. Lindsey was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
Roanoke community mourns 12th homicide victim of 2021
WDBJ
Two people in hospital following NW Roanoke shooting
Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
WDBJ
Power restored to Roanoke after outage

Latest News

Martinsville Armory serves as free COVID testing site.
Free COVID testing site organized to ease strain on Martinsville hospital
The CEO said they are swamped - administering monoclonal antibody treatments, vaccines and tests.
Far southwest Virginia’s Health Wagon asks for help amid COVID surge
Greenbrier County issues immediate indoor mask mandate
The health department also has a written sheet of questions to help with contact tracing.
Contact tracing is a key part of battle against COVID