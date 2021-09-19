Warm and humid with changes expected this week

SUNDAY

High pressure relocates Sunday which pushes the front farther south over the Carolinas. This should limit the shower coverage for many areas. Highs reach the upper 70s across the mountains, and low/mid 80s east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. A wedge will build in tonight allowing more development of clouds and a few showers into the early morning hours on Monday.

Warm and humid this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

The first part of the week will be very similar to the weekend with spotty showers and lingering clouds along with mostly cloudy skies. A northeast wind will help develop a “wedge” of cooler air Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the mid 70s. At this time models are suggesting rain could develop on Tuesday for parts of the region and continue into Wednesday as a stronger front arrives.

A wedge develops delivering cooler air along with clouds and a few showers Monday and Tuesday. (WDBJ7)

WET WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday, a strong cold front will move into the region bringing a better chance of rain followed by much cooler, Canadian air. It looks like the front may offer our best chance of widespread rain which may be heavy at times along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Models differ on the speed of the front, however, it appears much of Wednesday should be wet until much cooler, drier air moves in Thursday.

Rainfall models are suggesting areas along/west of the I-81 corridor have the best chance of topping 1″ of rain. Meanwhile, rain will weaken as it moves east with lighter amounts toward Lynchburg and Danville.

Rain could make an impact Tuesday into Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Behind the cold front, temperatures at night will slip to the upper 40s in the mountain valleys and 50s elsewhere. Afternoon highs will likely never make it out of the mid 70s.

A strong cold front arrives by the middle of the week with much cooler air to follow. Highs only reach the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ7)

THE TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below. The red areas are where development is likely in the next 2-5 days. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen developed this morning. At this time these storms don’t look to affect the U.S. There are only 5 names left on the regular list of 2021 names.