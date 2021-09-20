Altavista will resume utility disconnections after COVID-related break

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Altavista will resume shutting off water service for customers who have past due accounts and who have not established repayment plans or are not adhering to repayment plans.

With many people unable to work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, disconnection of water service for non-payment has been suspended since April 2020 for utility customers. With Virginia lifting its state of emergency June 30, utility service disconnections are allowed to resume.

The 2021 General Assembly included language in the Appropriations Act that prohibited utility service disconnections for non-payment of utility bills until 60 days after the state of emergency ends. That means all utility service disconnections were allowed to resume August 29, 2021. Penalties for nonpayment also may resume.

Water shut-offs will get underway November 8, 2021.

