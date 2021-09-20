Carilion Clinic installs tent outside Franklin County ER

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital set up an outdoor, climate-controlled tent next to its emergency department Monday to meet the needs of patients during a COVID surge.

According to Carilion Clinic, the tent will provide waiting room space for patients and visitors and allow for better social distancing as hospitals continue to see an influx of patients. This tent is similar to the one that’s been set up, but is not in use, at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Leaders at the hospital say the tents will not be used as patient care areas. They say there is currently no disruption to services at CFMH, though wait times are longer in the emergency room because there are more patients to see and those patients are sicker.

Doctors urge people to only come to the emergency department for emergencies. While they have preparedness plans to meet increased demand, they ask for the public’s help in using mitigation strategies to lessen the strain on hospitals, including:

Get vaccinated.

Seek the appropriate level of care. If you have a non-life-threatening illness, injury, or need a COVID-19 test please consider primary care, urgent care and retail pharmacy options. Call 911 immediately or go to the nearest emergency department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Take COVID seriously and know what treatment is available to you to keep you out of the hospital,

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.