The cool-air wedge moves in with showers

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Our friend, the wedge, will return to kick off this week. A northeast wind will allow for cooler air and clouds Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the mid 70s. At this time models are suggesting some light showers Monday with a better chance of rain on Tuesday. Some of that rain could fall heavily at times late Tuesday into Wednesday as a stronger front moves through.

A wedge develops delivering cooler air along with clouds and a few showers Monday and Tuesday. (WDBJ7)

WET WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday, a strong cold front will move into the region bringing a better chance of rain followed by much cooler, Canadian air. It looks like the front may offer our best chance of widespread rain which may be heavy at times along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Models differ on the speed of the front, however, it appears much of Wednesday should be wet until much cooler, drier air moves in Thursday.

A strong front will trigger wide spread rain and even a few storms. (WDBJ Weather)

Rainfall models are suggesting areas along/west of the I-81 corridor have the best chance of topping 1″ of rain. Meanwhile, rain will weaken as it moves east with lighter amounts toward Lynchburg and Danville. We will also have to watch for the threat of severe weather across the Piedmont by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain could make an impact Tuesday into Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Behind the cold front, temperatures at night will slip to the upper 40s in the mountain valleys and 50s elsewhere. Afternoon highs will likely never make it out of the mid 70s.

A strong cold front arrives by the middle of the week with much cooler air to follow. Highs only reach the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ7)

THE TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below. The red areas are where development is likely in the next 2-5 days. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen developed this morning. At this time these storms don’t look to affect the U.S. There are only 5 names left on the regular list of 2021 names.