Dabney S Lancaster Community College narrows choices for new name

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at Dabney S Lancaster Community College have taken the next step in finding a new name for the school.

A special committee set up for the task has taken more than 400 suggestions for a new name and reduced it to three options.

A large number of suggestions were instantly ruled out by either violating the rules, like the one against naming the college for a person, or being too limited to properly cover the broad community the school serves.

They’ve posted the three names online with a survey to get public input. A final choice will be presented to the local board in October, and then passed on to the state board.

