Free COVID testing clinic held near Lynchburg

Organizers hope to offer free COVID testing once a week.
Organizers hope to offer free COVID testing once a week.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Just last week, Lynchburg city leaders urged the community to stay healthy to help slow the spread of COVID. On Monday, they hope a free COVID testing event will help folks do just that.

From 9 A.M. to noon Monday morning, cars drive through the parking lot behind the Centra Urgent Care in Forest to get tested for coronavirus. 

Organizers say that they had about 250 test kits, and that they hope events like these will help alleviate the stress on urgent care and hospital facilities that are overwhelmed with people looking to be tested for COVID.

“This is to help relieve some of that burden, quick in and out for people who just want a test,” says Christy Dunn, public health nurse testing navigator with the Virginia Department of Health

Organizers plan to hold this event again next week, making adjustments as they see necessary.

A link to free COVID testing opportunities in the area can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

