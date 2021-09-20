Highland County schools’ first day finally comes

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Last year, the parking lot was emptied for remote schooling.

But Monday it was full, as parents dropped off their kids and students finally returned to in person classes.

“Now the kids are here,” said superintendent Dr. Tom Schott. “The kids are here, it’s quiet right now. You know, I’ve got all the kids in class, we’re just missing a few.”

There have been the usual adjustments. Desks are separated by at least three feet and everyone’s in masks.

“The principles both meet them at the door every day, to greet them, to check their temperatures, and to make sure they have masks on,” Schott said. “Not one kid complained about wearing a mask.”

But to give them a break, more spaces outdoors – where masks are not required -- have been set up.

“We need to have the masks for the pandemic that’s going on right now,” Schott explained. “No one likes the masks. I mean, I wear this thing all the time, but like I said it’s nice to have a break to be able to take it off and the kids like it also.”

And with band class already starting to practice on Day One, and other classrooms with students, “They’re quiet, they’re organized, and that’s the goal,” said Schott. “And the kids are having fun. And my philosophy in education for the last 24 years has been, if the kids are having fun, they’re learning, and that’s the way it is.”

