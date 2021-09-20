Man arrested for short-term rental scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a short-term rental scam.

Timothy Santiago, 27 of Lynchburg, was charged with the following:

Six counts of Forging, uttering, etc., other writings.

Three counts of False statements to obtain property or credit

Two counts of Obtaining money or signature, etc., by false pretense

One count of Attempting to utter false statements to obtain property or credit

Lynchburg Police had been investigating reports of a man renting a property on short-term rental sites, then advertising the property as his own rental on several sites.

Police are looking for information from the community on potential other victims of this scam. Victims may have had their property rented by, or rented a property from, Timothy Santiago or “JZ Enterprises, LLC.” Those who may have been victims of this scam, or have knowledge of it, are asked to contact Det. Davis at chad.davis@lynchburgva.gov or (434) 455-6166.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

