New River Health District says younger kids could see Pfizer vaccine in October

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said young children are at low risk from COVID-19 but not ‘no’ risk.

In Monday’s weekly COVID update, Dr. Bissell said COVID-19 may have long-term effects in children that could come up months or years after infection.

She said vaccines for children could be critical in fighting the pandemic.

“In October, if that authorization comes down in October, we will certainly make it available during our school clinics as well. And we’ll work with our pharmacy partners and our pediatrician’s offices to get it out there for anyone that we might miss through the school clinics,” said Dr. Bissell.

During the weekly update, Dr. Bissell also noted outdoor transmission is very rare.

“You know our community transmission did not change significantly after either of the Virginia Tech home football games. If it was a super spreader type event with a large amount of transmission, we would have seen a significant rise, and we just didn’t, we didn’t see that the transmission has done exactly what we expected it to do, regardless of the football game, with the Delta surge,” said Dr. Bissell.

Virginia Tech also noted in a letter to the campus community, there hasn’t been an increase in reported cases from the football home opener on September 3rd.

The district said it plans to be in schools doing flu and COVID-19 shots for teenagers in October.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.