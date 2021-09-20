Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests falls below 10% in Virginia; hospitalizations down

COVID-19 coverage
COVID-19 coverage(Source: WAFF)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 836,140 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, September 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,377 from Sunday’s 833,763.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,466,754 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from 10,385,479 Friday. 68% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 58.8% fully vaccinated. 80.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 70.3% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

9,052,899 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 9.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10.1% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 12,312 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,242 reported Friday.

2,158 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 2,174 reported Friday. 65,753 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferrum College
Student found dead on Ferrum College campus
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police lights
Juvenile shot and killed in Pittsylvania Co.
VA Vaccine Coordinator releases statement regarding COVID-19 boosters
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Latest News

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
Patriots
USA Patriots Return to Bedford
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters
VA Vaccine Coordinator releases statement regarding COVID-19 boosters