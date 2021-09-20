Police, Virginia leaders react to school shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Below are tweets regarding a shooting Monday at Heritage High School in Newport News (not a school with the same name in Lynchburg).
Closely monitoring the horrifying reports of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News. Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 20, 2021
My office is closely monitoring these reports—and as we await more information, I am praying for the safety of all involved. Our students and teachers and school personnel have already been through so much. A shooting like this is enormously sad. https://t.co/uqv9rbcXMw— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 20, 2021
My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News.— Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 20, 2021
As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement.
