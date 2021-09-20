Advertisement

Roanoke County house fire displaces family of seven

Firefighters say all seven occupants of the home made it out safely thanks to working fire alarms in the residence.(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family of seven is without a home after a house fire in the Fort Lewis area.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a residential fire around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Millwood Drive.

First arriving crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found smoke and fire showing from the rear deck area of a two-story, single-family home and marked it a working fire.

The home was occupied by two adults and five children at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say all of the occupants and three pets were able to evacuate unharmed thanks to working smoke alarms in the residence.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries.

The family will be displaced but is staying with other family members who live in the area. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.

