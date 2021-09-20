Advertisement

Volunteer firefighters oppose Franklin County Fire-EMS Station

Volunteer fire departments across Franklin County are speaking out against a proposed plan to...
Volunteer fire departments across Franklin County are speaking out against a proposed plan to build a new Fire and EMS station in the Glade Hill area.(WBDJ7)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glade Hill, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is planning to review construction bids for a new multi-million dollar Fire and EMS station in Glade Hill this week.

However, most of the firefighters don’t want it.

Plans for the station have been in the works since 2018, but firefighters are not happy with the building’s cost or size and want members of the board to vote it down.

Members of the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department drew up plans for a new firehouse years ago, but say Franklin County’s current proposal for a combined public safety building is not what they asked for.

“We thought at first that it was going to be to our benefit but we have learned since then that it’s not,” says volunteer firefighter Lt. Scott Smith. “This has taken a long long time to get where we’re at now just to be railroaded”

The county has already purchased land at the intersection of Turtle Hill Road and Old Franklin Turnpike for the project, estimated to cost $5.2 million.

Meanwhile, volunteers say the building estimate for the station they proposed was roughly $560k.

“Spending 5.2 million dollars is a waste of taxpayers’ money, 80 percent of us volunteers do not support this building,” says Lt. Smith. “We need the community’s support to get this stopped. We need a no vote tomorrow.”

Members say they have outgrown the current firehouse, needing more space for trucks, equipment, and meetings to be held inside.

Ideally, the firefighters would like to operate out of both stations, keeping trucks at two locations to better serve the public.

“We can do it better, we can do it cheaper, and we can do it in our best interest for our volunteers and for our community,” adds Lt. Smith.

The Franklin County board of supervisors is planning to meet Tuesday afternoon to approve or deny a construction bid for the proposed new station.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferrum College
Student found dead on Ferrum College campus
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
VA Vaccine Coordinator releases statement regarding COVID-19 boosters
Police lights
Juvenile shot and killed in Pittsylvania Co.
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Latest News

Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond.
Judge declines to move skill games lawsuit to Richmond
Around 1K customers without power in Danville area
Shannon said growing up in the area, she called the home ‘the princess’ house.
‘It’s a dream come true’: New owners restore historic Christiansburg inn
The district reports no significant spread of COVID-19 from large outdoor events but data shows...
New River Health District says younger kids could see Pfizer vaccine in October
Banners with the Dabney S Lancaster name hang at the Clifton Forge campus.
Dabney S Lancaster Community College narrows choices for new name