WATCH LIVE: VA auditors provide update on review of Virginia Employment Commission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday morning, Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission is providing an interim report on its review of the Virginia Employment Commission.

JLARC conducts program evaluation, policy analysis, and oversight of state agencies on behalf of the Virginia General Assembly. The group’s evaluation of the VEC was authorized by the Commission on November 16, 2020. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic led to historically high unemployment benefits claims throughout the state with those rates rising from 3.3 percent in March of 2020 to 10.8 percent in April of 2020.

Thousands of Virginians expressed frustration while trying to navigate the claims process, file benefits claims and get their benefits when they needed them. And, according to the JLARC, the efforts to modernize the information technology systems that the VEC uses have been delayed, among other issues.

Monday’s meeting begins with a review of VITA’s Organizational Structure and Staffing. After the review of the VEC it will conclude with an actuarial review of the State Employee Health Insurance Program.

You can learn more about the resolution related to the study here.

