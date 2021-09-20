Advertisement

What we know about a missing three-year-old girl out of Augusta County

Khaleesi Cuthriell hasn't been seen since January. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The search for a three-year-old girl out of Augusta County, who has been unaccounted for since February, continues.

Khaleesi Cuthriell was allegedly in the care of Candi Royer from October until January of this year, but hasn’t been seen since.

Royer was reported missing Sept. 3, and that’s when Smith was made aware of Khaleesi, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. She was entered as a missing person Sept. 8.

Royer and Travis Brown were arrested in Pennsylvania Sept. 12 in connection with the case, Smith said.

They face several charges, including abuse and neglect of a child.

Smith said last week they were following up on information submitted to them about the child. Smith also said they were working to narrow down where Khaleesi could be.

Investigators said Royer and Brown will be extradited to Virginia.

This is a developing story. We will update information as it’s made public.

