Bedford County Schools continue bus rule to reduce COVID spread

Bedford County Schools will not accommodate certain bus permission slips for the 2021-2022 school year to help reduce COVID transmission.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For the second year in a row, students in Bedford County Schools must ride their assigned bus each day to cut down on non-essential contact with other students.

In the past, the district had allowed students with permission slips to ride home on a different bus with a friend, something that will not be allowed this school year.

Officials say this new rule only applies to non-essential bus trips, not to students who regularly ride different buses, or need to do so for family reasons.

“We understand that family situations are all different.  This doesn’t apply to situations that are pre-arranged, established, and regular for kids, even if it’s not the same place morning and afternoon,” explains Mac Duis, Chief Operations Officer, Bedford County Schools.

The district also says that the change is solely to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and not because of the bus driver shortage they have dealt with since the beginning of the school year.

According to officials, Bedford County Schools is operating at about 10% under their full-staffed bus driver capacity.

More information about becoming a bus driver for Bedford County Schools can be found here.

