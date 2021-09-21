Advertisement

Carilion Clinic encourages more pregnant women to get vaccinated

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(Carilion Clinic)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is encouraging more pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to recent estimates, only 25% of pregnant women have gotten the vaccine. That’s compared to 50% of Americans who are fully-vaccinated.

Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato is an OBGYN Physician at Carilion Clinic.

“We know that having COVID-19 while you’re pregnant increases your risk of having serious complications to you and your baby and can cause immediate harm,” Nunziato said. “We also know that receiving the COVID vaccine can help you build a robust response to COVID-19.”

Nunziato said recent studies show that women who have received the COVID-19 vaccine have no increased risk of miscarriage, still birth or pre-term deliveries.

